Tripura CPM says BJP cadres unleashed political violence after election results

The opposition CPM on Friday accused the ruling BJP’s cadres of unleashing statewide political violence on its activists since the results of elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh were announced on Thursday.

CPM state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury told reporters that the BJP’s victory celebrations had turned violent in many places and led to a rash of arson attacks at the offices of opposition parties, attacks on political workers and common people, and looting of properties.

“Elections are a democratic procedure. Some party or alliance will emerge victorious. It is normal for any party to celebrate a victory even if the polls are held in some other state….But their victory celebrations included extensive violence. These cannot be democratic celebrations. These are undemocratic and fascist incidents,” Chaudhury said.

In a letter to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the CPM leader said at least 39 incidents of arson and other attacks on party offices occurred in five subdivisions across the state till Thursday night—22 of them in West Tripura’s Sadar subdivision. While ten attacks allegedly took place in the Sonamura subdivision, four attacks occurred at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district and one in Kuarghat and two in the Kamalpur subdivision.



Chaudhury said there had been many incidents of political violence in the past 47 months. “However, this is still unprecedented in a democracy. While police have taken some action, not a single arrest has been made in any of these incidents,” he said.

The CPM leader sought the chief minister’s intervention to ensure speedy action on the culprits as well as compensation for the victims.

BJP leaders were not available to comment on the allegations.