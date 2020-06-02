Tripura: Covid-19 patient commits suicide inside hospital lavatory

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem examination. (Representational Image) The police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem examination. (Representational Image)

A Covid-19 patient allegedly committed suicide inside state-run GB Panth Hospital on Tuesday in Agartala, which was converted into a dedicated Covid Hospital.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Chief Secretary SK Rakesh said the 50-year-old woman was admitted in the hospital’s flu ward on Monday and her samples were collected for testing. “Her body was recovered from a lavatory of the hospital around 5 am. We received her test reports at 11 am, which confirmed she had coronavirus”, the official added.

A Tripura Police official, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “The deceased’s mother attended her daughter at the hospital on Monday. After her daughter was found missing on her bed, she started a frantic search. Her body was later found hanging in a lavatory nearby”.

It is learnt that the deceased had also been suffering from chronic kidney ailments, cough and cold.

As per latest reports, a total of 424 persons have been tested positive with Covid-19 in Tripura. Among these, 173 persons have recovered and discharged from isolation centers. At present, the state has got 251 active cases.

Till now, as many as 28,360 persons were tested for the virus while 33,235 persons were placed under surveillance at different times. Out of them, 20,152 completed their 14 days observation period and were released. Around 13,083 persons are still under observation, including 464 housed in different quarantine centers and 12,619 placed under home quarantine.

