Tripura: Opposition MLAs walk out of Assembly as Governor addresses House during Budget session

The Opposition MLAs of the Tripura Assembly Wednesday boycotted Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya’s speech on the first day of the Budget session alleging silence and inaction from the gubernatorial head on the alleged law and order deterioration in the state and staged a walk out during his address.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Shortly after the national anthem in the Assembly, the Governor began to deliver his speech. However, Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar interrupted his speech and said the Opposition members are disinclined to listen to his address and alleged that democracy, freedom of speech and right to hold movements have been scuttled under the incumbent BJP-led state government.

Sarkar also questioned Arya’s alleged silence on the issues and said, “As the guardian of the people, the Governor’s seat will lose relevance among the people (for your silence). We are forced to express protest. We are disinclined to listen to your speech.”

Raising slogans against the purported law and order deterioration, members from the Opposition benches demanded a reply from the Governor and walked out of the House. While occasional slogans of “Jai Hind” and “Modi-Modi” were heard from the Treasury benches, they died down as soon as the ministers asked the ruling MLAs to remain silent.

The Governor later gave out his speech in the House and finished his address following which the House ended in a customary short adjournment.