Tripura: 18,719 voters’ names deleted from electoral rolls after special summary revision

Over 18,000 names of voters were deleted from Tripura photo electoral rolls in Special Summary Revision held this year, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sriram Taranikanti on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala Wednesday evening, Taranikanti said the special summary revision results were delayed by 16 days as Tripura’s Electoral Rolls were integrated for the first time in ERO net, a nationwide web portal managed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). He also said the final rolls, which were published today, received 25,98,290 valid names of voters across eight districts of Tripura.

“As per final rolls, there are 25,98,290 electors in Tripura. This includes 13,17,150 male voters, 12,81,127 female voters and 13 voters from the third gender. During special summary revision, 55,969 names were added and 18,719 names were deleted,” the CEO informed.

Most of the additions and deletions made to the final roll were as per requests from voters who shifted homes or moved elsewhere for jobs, marital reasons etc.

During special summary revision held in the run-up to Tripura Assembly polls last year, the Election Commission deleted 34,845 names of voters including 28,000 dead and fake voters.

Meanwhile, Taranikanti Wednesday said that 29,000 Demographic Similar Entries (DSE) were marked in the electoral rolls of Tripura this year as well. DSE refers to multiple voters who have similar names, address details and other mutually matching particulars.

“We identified these 29,000 DSE cases during electoral roll revision, ahead of 2018 Tripura Assembly polls. Among them, 668 names were deleted. But the rest were found to be genuine. We have marked them DSE this time to save the extra labour of checking them all over again,” the official said.

As per ERO net results, 33185 new voters have registered themselves in electoral rolls since electoral roll revision last year. The rolls have registered 1.45 per cent net increase in comparison to draft electoral rolls published in September last year.