TIPRA Motha proposes to unite with BJP ally IPFT ‘for survival and existence’ of Tiprasa

Two weeks after Tripura’s ruling alliance partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) founder president and Tripura Revenue Minister N C Debbarma passed away at the age of 84, Tripura ADC’s ruling TIPRA Motha supremo and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma formally floated a proposal for the unity of the two parties for “unity of Tiprasas for survival and existence” as their demands are not very different.

“Let not divisive forces take advantage of folly divisibility leading to our frustration in any form,” Pradyot said in a letter to IPFT working president and Tripura minister Prem Kumar Reang, without naming any party.

“I propose to unite IPFT and TIPRA in any form for solving the question of survivability and existence of the Tiprasas with an endeavour of achieving our demand for ‘Tipraland’ state or ‘Greater Tipraland’ state,” he wrote. He also said there was not much difference between the two tribal parties’ demands for ‘Tipraland’ and ‘Greater Tipraland’.

Reang said he would not be able to comment on the letter before January 14 as the ‘shraddh’ or death rituals of Late N C Debbarma would continue till then.

“Our demand is not different but it is the same, which seeks a permanent constitutional solution for the indigenous people of the state. And we cannot have a consideration of any other issues sacrificing the Tiprasas’ existence. Let the Tiprasas survive and exist first under the protection of ‘Tipraland’ state or ‘Greater Tipraland’ state,” Pradyot said in his letter.

His appeal came three days after Pradyot, who has been keeping unwell for last few days and was recouping away from the state, said in a social media live appeal that IPFT and TIPRA Motha had the same demand and so, they should jointly raise the voice of statehood with ‘thansa’ – unity in the Kokborok, the language of most of Tripura’s 19 recognised tribal communities.

Taking a cue from it, he cautioned the IPFT leadership on Friday that the future of the IPFT or Motha was not important. “Let us not be drawn to the posts or positions or money as shall be allured by different political parties around us. Let us not get deviated from our demand as our prime goal is to preserve and protect the future of the Tiprasas from extinction. We cannot afford to waste time and fall into the den of extinction,” he said.

If both tribal parties contemplated similarly on the issue of the tribals’ “survivability and extinction”, IPFT could not fall apart in uniting together with TIPRA, he said. “It is not the future of IPFT or TIPRA but we are dealing with the future of Tiprasas. Let not divisive forces take advantage of folly divisibility leading to our frustration in any form,” his letter reads.

Reacting to Pradyot’s letter, IPFT working president and Tripura minister Prem Kumar Reang said he saw the letter on social media but would not be able to comment on it before January 14, since the ‘shraddh’ or death rituals of Late N C Debbarma would continue till then. After the rituals are over, the issue would be discussed among party leaders and IPFT’s official stand would be announced, he told reporters.

Formed in the late 1990s, the IPFT headed by N C Debbarma won the 2000 Tripura ADC elections but broke away midterm, giving rise to another tribal party called the NSPT. The party was revived in 2009 with the demand for ‘Tipraland’ – a proposed separate state for tribals.

Pradyot, who used to be the state Congress president till he quit the party in 2019 over a huff with central leaders over NRC and CAA, formed his own party TIPRA Motha in 2021 and swept the ADC elections just two months after floating his party. Several other tribal parties like the National Conference of Tripura (NCT), Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), IPFT-Tipraha – a breakaway faction of Tripura’s ruling IPFT, Tipraland State Party etc. have merged with Motha in the meantime.

Tripura has 60 members in the state Assembly out of which 20 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Several other non-reserved seats have tribals in influential positions. Pradyot’s Motha is considered to have significant sway among the tribal seats.