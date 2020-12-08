Three border fencing workers kidnapped by outlawed outfit NLFT in Tripura

A kidnapping case was registered at the local police station and the District Magistrate and Sub-Divisional Police Officer rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Three border fencing workers were abducted at gunpoint from an unfenced patch of Indo-Bangla border in Dhalai district by cadres of the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT).

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096 Km long semi-porous border, out of which Tripura shares 856 km, parts of which are still unfenced. Border fencing work is still going on at different areas of Sepahijala, Dhalai and South Tripura district including Sabroom, the southernmost tip of the state before Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters here this morning, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Subrata Chakraborty said the three workers—Subrata Debnath, Ganamohan Tripura and Subhash Bhowmik—who were engaged in work between Malda Kumar Para and Hariamoni Para villages of Ambassa sub-division, barely 100 my away from the international border, were abducted on Monday.

“The three of them included a JCB driver, a work supervisor and a labourer sardar (labourer contractor). They were busy leveling the field to erect a border fence when few ultras crossed the international border and abducted them. We suspect they were taken across the border to Bangladesh,” the official said.

On involvement of the banned NLFT insurgent outfit, the official said details are yet to be confirmed. Local police and administrative officials declined to comment on the issue. However, intelligence sources said that the banned militant outfit is known to have carried out the abduction.

A kidnapping case was registered at the local police station and the District Magistrate and Sub-Divisional Police Officer rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

A person kidnapped from Damcherra, a tribal hamlet across the Tripura-Mizoram inter state boundary, on November 27 is yet to be found.

Earlier this month, BSF IG of Tripura Frontiers Sushanta Kumar Nath said his force and the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) discussed collaborative measures to be taken on trans-border crimes, border violation, preventive measures, construction of single row fence along the Indo-Bangla international boundary and Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) at a two-day IG level conference held in Agartala.

