Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Three Bangladesh nationals among four arrested in Tripura, cops say they were headed to Kashmir

The trio was identified as Rasel Ali, Abdul Litan and Md Asif, all in their early twenties.

The trio was identified as Rasel Ali, Abdul Litan and Md Asif, all in their early twenties.
Three Bangladesh nationals among four arrested in Tripura, cops say they were headed to Kashmir
Four persons, including three Bangladeshi nationals, were arrested from Agartala railway station Wednesday. The police said the trio sneaked into Sidhai village through the Indo-Bangla border in West Tripura from Rajshahi district of Bangladesh Tuesday night.

The trio was identified as Rasel Ali, Abdul Litan and Md Asif, all in their early twenties. The fourth arrested, Supankar Sarkar, 25, is a resident of Sidhai village and had ferried the trio to the railway station in his vehicle.

A police officer on condition of anonymity said, “The Bangladeshi nationals had boarded a train for Kolkata. Our intel suggests that from Kolkata, they were supposed to move to Kashmir. All of them were produced before a court and further investigation is on.”

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh and parts of it are still unfenced due to local disputes. However, Sidhai village is fully fenced and it is still unclear how the Bangladesh nationals gained access into India here, especially amid the tight vigil which is a part of the Election Commission’s sanitisation move ahead of the counting process.

The counting of votes of the state Assembly polls is slated to be held Thursday.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 21:14 IST
