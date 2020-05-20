Threats to Arunachal journalist: Press Council of India seeks report

In July 2012, unidentified gunmen had shot at Rina outside her office in Itanagar. She had survived the attack though she was hit. (Representational Image) In July 2012, unidentified gunmen had shot at Rina outside her office in Itanagar. She had survived the attack though she was hit. (Representational Image)

Expressing concern over the threat of violence against Tongam Rina, an Associate Editor with the The Arunachal Times, the Press Council of India Tuesday sought a report from the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary and the state police chief regarding threats received by the journalist on social media a month ago in connection with her report on the rise in incidents of hunting across the country.

In July 2012, unidentified gunmen had shot at Rina outside her office in Itanagar. She had survived the attack though she was hit.

“While taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter, a Report on Facts of the case has been called for from the Chief Secretary & The Director General Police, Arunachal Pradesh,” the PCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

