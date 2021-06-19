Tripura: Suspected Bangladeshi intruder dies from injuries sustained while fleeing border village

In a statement issued by the BSF Tripura Frontiers this evening, a Public Relations Officer (PRO) informed that the villagers at Sonaichera had noticed "suspicious movement" of four unknown persons in their village during the intervening night of June 13 and 14.

A suspected Bangladeshi intruder, who hurt himself after hitting some sharp object five days back while fleeing Sonaichera, an Indian village located along the Indo-Bangla border in North Tripura district, Saturday succumbed to his injuries.

He was hospitalised with “serious injuries” he sustained when he supposedly tripped and collided with some “hard and blunt object” while escaping, the Border Security Force (BSF) has said.

In a statement issued by the BSF Tripura Frontiers this evening, a Public Relations Officer (PRO) informed that the villagers at Sonaichera had noticed “suspicious movement” of four unknown persons in their village during the intervening night of June 13 and 14. “On being chased by locals, the suspected persons tried to escape taking advantage of the darkness. However, one of the suspects fell down on a hard and blunt object and sustained injuries”, the statement reads.

The detainee was later identified as Suman Munda, aged 27, who hails from Kalamati village in Moulvibazar district of adjoining Bangladesh.

The BSF statement said the villagers who “found him seriously injured”, evacuated him to the nearest civil hospital and informed the matter to the police. Subsequently, the suspect was admitted to the District Hospital, Dharmanagar for necessary treatment, where he died Saturday morning.

Speaking to reporters, North Tripura police superintendent Bhanupada Chakraborty said, “We suspect him to be a Bangladeshi citizen. We will contact the Bangladeshi authorities to gather information about him. If they accept him as their citizen, we will send his body or else, we will cremate here”.

A case was also has been registered in the matter.

The police later said a case was lodged on June 14 at the Kadamtala police station in the the matter, where Late Suman Munda and three others were accused of entering one Ajay Tanti’s house and attempting to steal his cattle.

While no missing report has been received from the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) yet, a formal protest note was lodged with the concerned BGB counterpart to verify the credentials of the deceased, the BSF official informed.

Tripura shares a 856-km long international border with Bangladesh, parts of which are still unfenced due to local issues. These patches are spread across parts of Dhalai, North Tripura, Sepahijala and South Tripura districts.