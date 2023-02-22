scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Sushri Anusuiya Uikey sworn-in as 18th Governor of Manipur

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Raj Bhawan in Imphal, the official residence of the Governor, and attended by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, council of ministers and high-ranking government and police officials.

Uikey, who succeeded La Ganesan, was appointed as the new Governor of Manipur by the President of India on February 12. (Source: @BiswajitThongam/ Twitter)

Senior BJP leader and former Governor of Chhattisgarh Sushri Anusuiya Uikey was sworn-in as the 18th Governor of Manipur Wednesday.

The oath-taking ceremony was followed by a guard of honour inside the Raj Bhawan. Uikey arrived in the state Tuesday afternoon following her appointment as the Governor of Manipur.

Uikey, who succeeded La Ganesan, was appointed as the new Governor of Manipur by the President of India on February 12. Ganesan was appointed as the governor of Nagaland. Speaking to the media, Uikey thanked the President and the Prime Minister for giving her the responsibility to serve as the Governor of Manipur. She assured all-round development of Manipur, including education and employment, by collaborating with the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues.

Uikey asserted that appointing her as the Governor of Manipur is a step towards empowering the women of India, which is also a vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, Uikey has served as an MLA and a Rajya Sabha MP of Madhya Pradesh. She completed her MA in Economics and holds an LLB degree and is also an agriculturist and a social worker.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 20:18 IST
