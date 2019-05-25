Student found hanging in his Manipur University hostel room

A fourth semester student of Manipur University was found dead inside his hostel room on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Lunminlal Kipgen, 22, was found hanging from the ceiling fan by inmates of the hostels in the morning.

Kipgen, a resident of Kangpokpi district, was pursuing his graduation in Tourism and Hospitality management under Bachelor of Vocational Degree at Centre for Entrepreneurship and Skill Development.

His lifeless body was found slightly bloated and partially decomposed. It was draped in college uniform and also had a small cut on its left wrist.

According to one of the hostellers, a foul smell coming out of Kipgen’s room prompted the hostellers to check on him. However, the room was reportedly locked from inside. It was learnt that the deceased was last seen two days back.

He further narrated that despite repeated bang on his door, Kipgen failed to respond.

“Since he was not responding, we pushed the door which was locked from inside. It was hard enough to give us a peek into his room. But eventually, we could peep through the side of it and saw him hanging from the ceiling. The students informed the caretaker and hostel warden, who then reported the police.

The police came and opened the door. They recovered the body and also, a suicide note from his room. The content of the note, however, has not been disclosed yet. According to forensic experts, the incident might have taken place around two days ago.

Mahesh Angom, class representative, B Voc, said Kipgen stayed alone in his room. Since May 18, he did not turn up at KB Enterprises, where he was pursuing an internship of tour operator, Angom added.

The body has been handed over to his family after postmortem at RIMS mortuary. A case has also been registered in this regard.