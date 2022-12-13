Will cripple state administration in January if law and order is overlooked in Tripura: TMC

Tripura Trinamool Congress Tuesday said it will “cripple the state administration” in January if the deteriorating law and order situation is overlooked in the state. The party said unemployed youths are being assaulted by the police and overall public life is in crisis under the BJP.

Speaking to the media at the TMC headquarters in Agartala, newly-appointed state president Pijush Kanti Biswas said, “People have moved away from BJP. Not even 10 per cent people genuinely support them. They want to win the elections by hooliganism. We shall focus on encouraging people against them and if the police don’t take any step, we shall take legal steps to send them to jail.”

Biswas said the overall situation in Tripura has worsened and spoke about the government’s denial and police action on 10,323 retrenched school teachers and qualified candidates of the Selection Test for Graduate Teachers (STGT) when they went to seek jobs. “Indiscriminate police assaults have become common on people and job seekers under BJP’s watch,” Biswas said.

“An extensive statewide agitation will be launched soon. We shall announce the details later. We have arranged a state committee meeting and shall decide the details of the movement there,” the TMC leader said.

Meanwhile, two former Congress leaders, including ex-state Mahila Congress secretary Madhuri Chakma and Milton Chakma, Tuesday joined the Trinamool Congress. Welcoming them, Biswas said the TMC would be strengthened in the tribal areas with the presence of the newly-inducted leaders.

After being appointed as the new state president of Trinamool Congress two days back, Biswas, who earlier served as the state Congress president, said his party would not only fight against the BJP but would also fight against CPI(M) and said the communists had unleashed untold violence and atrocities during their 25-year-long regime till 2018.

Biswas added that the BJP’s “bike bahini (gang of bikers)” is terrorising the common people and giving rise to fear in order to win the Assembly election slated to be held early next year.

He appealed to the people to stand out against political terror and said the TMC will stand in solidarity against any victim of political violence and said even if the police and the administration doesn’t cooperate, the party will ensure goons land in jails through legal battles.

“We are ready to fight together with all secular and democratic forces who want to oust BJP. But we can’t forget the terror let loose by CPI(M),” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP and Tripura TMC co-in-charge Sushmita Dev criticised recent cases of police action on job seekers and common people and said her party would raise the issue at appropriate forums.