Son of former Arunachal CM Kalikho Pul found dead in UK

Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Kalikho Pul’s son, Shubamso Pul, was found dead in the United Kingdom on Sunday, confirmed family members and Arunachal Pradesh police. Shubamso, a 20-year-old student of law, was found dead in his hostel accommodation in East Sussex’s Brighton. He was reportedly studying in the University of Sussex.

In 2016, former CM Pul was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the CM’s official bungalow in Itanagar. His alleged suicide, and the 60-paged note which he left behind, was mired in controversy. Pul became the CM of Arunachal Pradesh in February 2016 but had to give up his position following a Supreme Court judgment of July 13. Pul had married thrice. Shubamso was the son of his first wife, Dangwimsai Pul.

“It is a suspected case of suicide but it is too early to say,” said Ojingso Pul, Shubamso’s elder brother, speaking on the phone from Delhi.

“It has been five-six months that he left for UK. I last spoke to him on January 26. And his mother had spoken to him on February 8 —according to her account, he sounded normal then,” said D Pul, his step mother, “However, we do not know what happened.”

“We do not know the cause of death but we are in shock,” said his stepmother, on the phone from Tezu. “We got the news on Sunday. His elder brother is now in Delhi trying to make his way to the UK to find out what happened,” she said.

“I have applied for the Visa as soon as it comes through, I will go to the UK,” said Ojingso.

DW Thongon, the Superintendent of Police, Lohit District confirmed Shubamso’s date of birth as March 12, 1999. “Our headquarters got the news from the interpol on Sunday. We have no more information regarding this,” he said.

