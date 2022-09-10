scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang diagnosed with typhoid

Tamang was convalescing at his residence and a team of doctors from the STNM Hospital was monitoring his health, a senior leader of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) said.

A file photo of Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang with Amit shah.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said he has been diagnosed with typhoid.



“I would like to inform all my dear people of Sikkim that I have been diagnosed with typhoid,” the chief minister said in a social media post.

Tamang said he was enthusiastically looking forward to being part of the Indra Jatra celebrations, but was unable to do so owing to his health condition.

He also cancelled his visit to Rabong in South Sikkim to attend the Pang Lhabsol celebrations and the public meeting scheduled on Sunday.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 01:18:28 pm
