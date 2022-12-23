scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 23, 2022

Sikkim: 16 Army personnel killed as truck falls into gorge

The Army truck, which was going towards Thangu, was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning.

Army, road accident, SikkimThe incident happened when the truck the personnel were travelling in skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim. (Source: Indian Army)
As many as 16 Army personnel were killed and four injured on Friday after a truck they were travelling in skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim, the Army said.

Responding to the incident, Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to express his condolences to the bereaved families of soldiers.

“Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,” he tweeted.

The road accident took place at Zema in North Sikkim. (Source: Google Maps)

According to news agency ANI, the Indian Army launched a rescue operation in which four injured soldiers were air evacuated, while three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident.

“In a tragic road accident, involving an Army truck on December 23 at Zema in North Sikkim, 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives,” the Army said.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 03:55:44 pm
