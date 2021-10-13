Short film on clothes during Durga Puja is buying hearts in Agartala

Apart from being a religious ritual, Durga Puja is a symbol of novelty for everyone, including new clothes for Puja. Based on this theme, a young animator and designer has made a short film which is grabbing eyeballs on an OTT platform.

Not so unique but a much-needed story, ‘Pujor Jama’ (clothes for Puja) is a 30-minute short film directed by Samarpan Bhattacharjee, 28. The film is written, produced and directed by a group of young boys and girls.

The story revolves around Tubai, a boy from an underprivileged family. “The story is not unique since underprivileged children are everywhere to see. But that’s what sets it apart,” said Bhattacharjee.

Bhattacharjee has earlier worked in Kolkata and returned a year ago to Agartala. He has been running social media campaigns about local culture of Tripura and engaging in producing his own and commercial advertisements, animation productions etc.

Sam, as he is fondly called, said he is trying to turn short films into an industry with the help of OTT platforms.

“I’ve worked with some animation and designing firms and have practiced in Kolkata. I feel in Tripura, the market is a bit slow. But then things are picking up pace. One good thing is I find more cooperation than competition here. It’s a small place and everyone knows everyone and there’s a lot of help available on call,” he said.

On why the story will make sense to everyone, Bhattacharjee told indianexpress.com, “I feel the small hardships that we face every day, the under-represented emotions are what we wanted to show in our production. And these emotions are so much under-valued. After all, these are what festivities are all about.”

The production team has Rahul Acharjee, a young local entrepreneur and businessman producing the film with Ganak Debbarma as the director of photography. Ganak and Sanjoy Debnath have also looked after the cinematography of the film while Ridhik Shil, a young actor, who’s playing the lead role of Tubai, Payel Das, who is playing Tubai’s mother, Soura Pratim Sharma, who is played the character of Abdul Chacha and others like Ongker Bhowmik, Chayanika Talapatra were all locally auditioned. Most of the cast was chosen through a social media appeal and were paid actors.

Sam is now working on a second project, which is likely to go into production in December this year.