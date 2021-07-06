Shooting at criminal trying to flee should be the pattern: Himanta Biswa Sarma

RESPONDING to questions about the spurt in incidents of firing at alleged criminals since he took over, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Monday said he was asked if this was a pattern and he believed that “this should be a pattern” if someone was “trying to flee”.

“If someone snatches police’s arms (weapon) and tries to flee, and on top of that he is a rapist, police cannot shoot him in the chest, but shooting at the leg is law,” he said, addressing a conference — ‘Redefining Policing Standards in Assam’ — attended by officers-in-charge of all state police stations.

Sarma, who holds the Home portfolio, also said that he wants police to be especially strict with those involved in cattle smuggling. “Those who smuggle cows should be caught at all costs… I don’t even want it to go to the chargesheet stage because our cows need to be protected,” he said. “A cow is like a God to us.”

He specifically asked officers in-charge of districts bordering West Bengal and Bangladesh (Srirampur, Gossaigaon, Dhubri, and Sagolia) to take note.

Since Sarma took charge in May, at least eight alleged criminals — held for cattle-smuggling, rape, murder and drug-peddling — have received gunshot wounds while in custody, with police claiming they had tried to flee. This has coincided with the government announcing a massive drive against drug-trafficking and cattle-smuggling, among other organised crimes.

“Today, if two kidnappers are nabbed and they retaliate, the policeman has no choice but to fire, otherwise the policeman himself will die,” the CM said.

“When someone asked me whether shooting incidents are becoming a pattern in the state, I replied that (shooting) should be the pattern if it involves a criminal trying to escape police custody… But before doing what law has permitted us to do, we must keep our conscience clear that our work is for the good of the people and not to serve any interest of our own,” the CM said.

Under the normal procedure, an accused will be chargesheeted and convicted, he said, but if someone tries to escape, “we will take a zero-tolerance approach”.

Later, speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “Police have no authority for encounters. In a democracy, crime is fought through law, not encounter. These happen only when there are no other means.” He also emphasised that chargesheets for crimes such as rape, murder, arms, drugs, extortion should be completed within six months. “Criminal cases in Assam will come down by 50 per cent if the chargesheet is filed quickly,” he said.