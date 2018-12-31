She never wanted to be a police officer, but was destined to be one of Tripura’s best

Sub-Inspector Sobharani Teli’s entry into the Tripura Police was more to do with lack of options that intent. Preparing for her PhD in Philosophy, this resident of Dewanpasha, a distant village in North Tripura district, filled up an application for the post of sub-inspector as she was struggling under a financial crisis. That was in 2008, and Teli was then in her early 20s.

A decade later, she is among the most decorated in the force and is all set to get another accolade, as that of the Best Investigating Police Officer.

In 2016, while posted at the Amtali police station, Teli successfully investigated and filed chargesheet on 20 crimes including two gruesome incidents of rape on minors and the murder of an elderly woman.

She has also been awarded the prestigious Director General Disc and become one of the youngest woman police officers to have been appointed as Officer in Charge of a station.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Teli says she wants to stand beside every single girl who faces oppression of any form in daily life. “Everyone wants to become the best investigating officer. I am happy to be one. I shall try to work with honesty and integrity in every single case,” says Teli who is now posted as officer-in-charge of Radhakishorepur police station in Gomati district, 50 km from here.

Teli lost her father when she was just one year old. With three other sisters, her mother Sandhyarani managed the household by running a fair price shop.

Teli says she always dreamt of doing more than just settling down in Dewanpasha. She completed her post graduation in Philosophy from Tripura University in 2005 and was planning to pursue her doctoral studies. Then came 2008 when she came across a Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) notification inviting applications for the post of police sub-inspector with 15 posts for women. Sobha filled the application and got selected.

Teli will receive her latest award from Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on January 3, 2019.