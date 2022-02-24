‘Senior BJP leaders’ campaign signals it should be fine for me’

The tenure of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who formed the state’s first BJP government after the 2017 Assembly elections, has seen both highs and lows over the last five years. On one hand, the former footballer and journalist has been seen as an amiable, accessible Meitei leader, who has worked hard to bridge the hill-versus-valley divide in the conflict-ridden state. On the other, the 56-year-old leader has also drawn criticism over his government’s crack-down on dissenting voices and its move to make a series of arrests under the UAPA. In an interview with The Indian Express, Biren Singh, who is spearheading the saffron party’s campaign in the Assembly elections, spoke on a range of issues.

2017 was a historic election for BJP. What were the challenges of the last five years?

Running a coalition government…it was the most difficult thing. The National People’s Party (NPP) was difficult, and even within the Naga People’s Front, one or two people were difficult. In 2020, we averted a crisis (when the NPP virtually pulled the plug on the government). They did not like my working style, which is very different from others. I wanted to go to the grassroots, but not everyone did. So handling a coalition was the most difficult task. This time we are trying very hard to get an absolute majority on our own.

Your ‘Go To Hills’ initiative got a lot of attention. What made you think of that?

All these years, the hill districts never developed. No one tried to do anything to help the hills. We Meiteis should act as the guardians of the hills, but no one bothered. So, there has always been a division…socially, politically. When I became CM, I thought we must bridge this gap, We must go to the hills, consult their leaders, ask them what they want.

But even now many in the hill districts say ‘Go To Hills’ is nothing more than a slogan.

I will admit, development-wise, there is a long way to go. But we are trying, step by step. We are investing more money in the hills…

Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act is the reason you joined politics. Today, every other party has it on the manifesto, but not the BJP.

People are not so bothered about AFSPA now. The relationship of the security forces with the public has become better. Police-public relationship has improved. No incident (of police excesses) has happened in the last five years. Having said that, whether it is on or off the manifesto, repeal of AFSPA has been our government’s continuing demand, and will always remain so.

If BJP wins, who is going to be the next Manipur CM, there is talk that it may not be you?

It is not in my hand, but many senior BJP leaders, who are campaigning in Manipur, make frequent references to the “Biren government”…these are signals that it should be fine (for me after polls). Having said that, becoming CM or not does not matter to me. Right now, all I care about is getting an absolute majority.