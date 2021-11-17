SC restrains Tripura Police from arresting 2 lawyers, journalist booked under UAPA

The Supreme Court on Wednesday restrained the Tripura Police from arresting two lawyers and a journalist who were booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for their social media posts on the communal violence that broke out in the state last month.

A bench, comprising the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Surya Kant, passed the order in response to a petition filed by the two lawyers Mukesh Kumar and Ansarul Haq Ansar, and journalist Shyam Meera Singh to quash the FIR filed against them.

Appearing for the three petitioners, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan said that the two lawyers had visited the state and published a fact-finding report about the violence there. This, he said, led to the Tripura police issuing notices under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure against them and asking them to appear for interrogation.

The bench ordered a notice on the petition and directed that no coercive steps be taken against the petitioners.

In their plea, advocates Mukesh and Ansar Indori, said UAPA was invoked against them “to suppress” their “fact-finding report” titled “Humanity Under Attack in Tripura #Muslim Lives Matter”. Meanwhile, Shyam Meera Singh, a journalist with Newsclick, said UAPA was invoked against him for “merely tweeting (that) ‘Tripura is burning’.”

Earlier this week, two women journalists reporting on recent instances of alleged religious vandalism in Tripura were detained by the Assam Police at Nilambazaar in Karimganj district of Assam, close to the Tripura-Assam boundary. They were later granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in the Gomati district of Tripura.

The FIR against Samriddhi K Sakunia and Swarna Jha, based on a complaint by local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists, has been registered at Fatikroy police station in Unakoti district.