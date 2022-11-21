Sangma’s NPP to go it alone in 2023 polls

Three months ahead of the state’s forthcoming assembly elections, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday said his party – National People’s Party (NPP) is ready to fight the elections alone next year.

NPP has been pushing for singular battle for quite some time. In 2018, NPP had contested on 53 seats alone.

Speaking to a news agency, CM Sangma said, “NPP has its individual identity. We shall contest the state assembly elections next year alone. However, we have our support to the NDA and it will be continued. We have finalised 58 candidates out of 60 seats in the state assembly”.

On the recent rise of TMC with 11 Congress MLAs defecting to TMC last year, the CM said he doesn’t think the Bengal-based party would be able to put up a good show in the elections next year. Sangma, however, didn’t comment on MDA ally BJP, which has been training guns at the NPP over a host of issues.