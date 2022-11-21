scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

Sangma’s NPP to go it alone in 2023 polls

NPP has been pushing for singular battle for quite some time. In 2018, NPP had contested on 53 seats alone.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, NPP National People’s Party, Meghalaya elections, Conrad Sangma, Indian Express, India news, current affairsConrad Sangma

Three months ahead of the state’s forthcoming assembly elections, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday said his party – National People’s Party (NPP) is ready to fight the elections alone next year.

NPP has been pushing for singular battle for quite some time. In 2018, NPP had contested on 53 seats alone.

Speaking to a news agency, CM Sangma said, “NPP has its individual identity. We shall contest the state assembly elections next year alone. However, we have our support to the NDA and it will be continued. We have finalised 58 candidates out of 60 seats in the state assembly”.

On the recent rise of TMC with 11 Congress MLAs defecting to TMC last year, the CM said he doesn’t think the Bengal-based party would be able to put up a good show in the elections next year. Sangma, however, didn’t comment on MDA ally BJP, which has been training guns at the NPP over a host of issues.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsidePremium
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outside
DU deserves to be in the global 300… (for this) teachers should ha...Premium
DU deserves to be in the global 300… (for this) teachers should ha...
‘Twitter will not die instantly… but may decay over time’: Former India h...Premium
‘Twitter will not die instantly… but may decay over time’: Former India h...
BJP’s Pasmanda outreach, Rahul vs Savarkar rowPremium
BJP’s Pasmanda outreach, Rahul vs Savarkar row

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 05:23:15 am
Next Story

Reject Haryana’s land swap proposal for Vidhan Sabha, Majithia appeals to Purohit

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 20: Latest News
Advertisement