Road for ‘new India’ will pass through ‘new Northeast’: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of developing a ‘new India’ by 2022 can only be realised with the development of a ‘new Northeast’.

“If we want to change India into ‘new India’ by 2022, then the road for that will pass through ‘new Northeast’,” Singh said, while pitching development as an antidote for insurgency.

The Home Minister highlighted the need to boost employment and income generation in the region while addressing the concluding meeting of the 67th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), a regional planning body, in Shillong.

Claiming that years of insurgency in the Northeast had hampered development in the region despite it having economic potential, Singh said: “We need to increase employment and income generation [in the region] so that we can meet challenges like insurgency. For that we need to specially focus on agriculture, industry and services sectors.”

He added during four years of NDA government, the security situation in the region had drastically improved, and claimed that when compared to the 1990s, the insurgency related incidents have declined 85 per cent.

The Minister also assured that the Centre would provide “all possible assistance and help the Northeastern states in improving policing infrastructure”.

He also stressed on the need to develop the IT infrastructure in the region.

