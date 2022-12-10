Retrenched teachers on fast slam Tripura human rights panel on international rights day

Fifty-two days into an indefinite fast unto death, some of the 10,323 retrenched schoolteachers condemned the Tripura Human Rights Commission on International Human Rights Day for “having failed to reach out to them”.

The protest came just a day after another group of the retrenched teachers organised a “human chain” in Agartala to draw the government’s attention to their demand of reinstatement. Chief Minister Manik Saha held a round of discussions with officials and lawyers representing the retrenched teachers last month and a second round is expected soon.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday afternoon, Pradip Banik, a leader of a group of retrenched schoolteachers, said the protesters had been sitting on a makeshift roadside stage near Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan at the heart of Agartala since October 20. They want to be reinstated in their positions, which were terminated as per a 2017 Supreme Court verdict.

Banik argues that a recent RTI response from the court showed that only 462 of the 10,323 teachers were party to the case in the Tripura High Court and that the others were therefore wrongfully said to have been retrenched. “Our service code number is still alive and salary is still being issued in our names. We have come to know when we filed RTI to the Supreme Court that our jobs have not been retrenched. We have our jobs,” he said.

He blamed the erstwhile Left Front government for the terminations. “We were terminated during the last government’s tenure and this time as well,we have been without salaries for 35 months. We have been on a fast for the past 52 days. After much delay, CM Manik Saha has admitted that injustice was done to us. We are hopeful that this long-pending issue would be resolved legally,” he said.

On the state rights panel, the retrenched teachers said they had been waiting for their jobs for the past 34 months, during which 146 of the retrenched teachers have died. Their families are without any support, he said.

“Today International Human Rights Day is being observed. No state human rights official has come to support us though we had informed them in advance about our agitation. It is a question of our survival and human rights. They should have been here. So we are condemning the human rights commission from this protest stage,” Banik said, holding placards showing the commission’s logo crossed. All the protesters had black tape on their mouths suggesting a silent protest.

As many as 10,323 school teachers were terminated following a high court order in 2014. They had been appointed in different phases since 2010.

The recruitment process was termed faulty since the Left government recruited them under a rule that selected candidates on three parameters–seniority, merit and need. A group of 54 disgruntled candidates approached the court claiming they had been denied jobs despite being eligible. The court found the category of need unconstitutional and ordered the retrenchments.

The Supreme Court upheld the order in 2017 after hearing special leave petitions filed by the Left Front government and the sacked teachers. When their jobs expired in December 2017, the then government inducted them on an ad hoc basis for six months while creating fresh posts, in which options were kept open for candidates having experiences similar to 10,323 retrenched teachers.

Meanwhile, the state underwent a change of guard and a BJP-led government came to power in March 2018. The new government extended the ad hoc recruitment by one and a half years till March 2020. Some of these teachers got alternative jobs in the meantime.

The government unsuccessfully sought the apex court’s approval to recruit the retrenched teachers for other posts. Since their ad hoc tenures ran out in 2020, they have been rendered jobless. They were provided a one-time financial support of Rs 35,000 each.