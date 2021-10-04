Rahul Gandhi meets Mukul Sangma, Vincent Pala to end ‘rift’ in Meghalaya Congress

The Congress appears to have averted a crisis in its Meghalaya unit ahead of bypolls in three Assembly seats after Rahul Gandhi met former chief minister Mukul Sangma and the party’s state president Vincent H Pala on Sunday.

The former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul M Sangma and Pradesh Congress Committee chief Vincent H Pala had not been getting along well ever since the latter was appointed the new Meghalaya unit chief.

Sangma had also stated that the party leadership did not consult him on Pala’s appointment.

There was speculation that Sangma may defect to the Trinamool Congress.

The two leaders however came together on Saturday and decided to work together for the upcoming bye-elections.

“Rahul Gandhi met Meghalaya Congress president Vincent Pala and CLP leader Mukul Sangma, along with Meghalaya in-charge Manish Chatrath and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal at his residence,” the Congress said.

They also shared pictures of the leaders together after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Congress finalised its candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Meghalaya.

While Highlander Kharmalki will contest from the Mawryngkneng-ST seat, Kennedy C Khriem will contest from the Mawphlang-ST constituency and Hashina Yasmin Mondal from the Rajbala constituency.