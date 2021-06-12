Racial slur case: Arunachal court grants bail to Punjab YouTuber

The bail is subject to Singh furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000

An Arunachal Pradesh court Friday granted bail to Ludhiana-based YouTuber Paras Singh, over two weeks after he was arrested for making allegedly racist remarks against Congress MLA and former Union Minister Ninong Ering.

The bail is subject to Singh furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000.

The 21-year-old has now been released from judicial custody and will go back to Ludhiana, said Arunachal Pradesh Director General Police RP Upadhyaya.

Singh was arrested on May 26 by a special team of the Arunachal Pradesh Police with the help of the Ludhiana Police. He was then brought to Itanagar.

Earlier that week, Singh had uploaded a video commenting on Ering’s appearance. This sparked widespread outrage in Arunachal Pradesh and North-East region.

The incident later triggered a Twitter storm with more than 30 organisations from the North-East demanding that the region’s history and culture be included in the NCERT curriculum.