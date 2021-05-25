Punjab YouTuber held for racial remarks against Arunachal leader

A 21-year-old YouTuber was Tuesday apprehended in Ludhiana by the Punjab Police following a case registered in Arunachal Pradesh for his alleged racial remarks against Congress MLA and former Union minister Ninong Ering and for “inciting ill will and hatred” against the people of the northeastern state.

“A non-bailable warrant against the accused was issued by an Itanagar court. We have information from the Punjab Police that they have apprehended him,” said RP Upadhyaya, Director General Police, Arunachal Pradesh. “Our team has reached Ludhiana and will probably be bringing him to Arunachal Pradesh.”

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju Tuesday said the accused had been taken under custody. “Arunachal Pradesh Police team is reaching Punjab. I’ve spoken to Police Commisioner of Ludhiana for urgent Judicial process for transit remand as it’s inter-state arrest so that he can be brought to Arunachal Pradesh” Rijiju tweeted.

On Sunday, the accused, Paras Singh, who has a channel called “Paras Official”, uploaded a video where he commented on Ering’s appearance saying he did not “look Indian” and claimed that Arunachal Pradesh was not a part of India, but in China. Singh, whose channel is focused on gaming content, made the comments in the context of Ering’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a ban on a game called ‘Battlegrounds Mobile India’.

The video caused widespread outrage in Arunachal Pradesh, with people from various parts of the state, including Ering himself, filing complaints.

On Monday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that Singh had been booked under sections 124A/ 153A/ 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He also said that “use of Social media should be with due caution and any infringement will lead to action as per law.”

“The video was in public domain and many people, including our cyber cell noticed it,” said DGP Upadhyaya, “He has been booked for promoting racial hatred and sedition because he also made a few comments on the the location of Arunachal Pradesh on the map of India.”

In the FIR, Ering said the comments by Singh were “not acceptable at all” and it has “hurt the sentiments of entire North East and especially Arunachal Pradesh.” The video was later deleted by Singh, who also posted an apology video. Later, his mother, too, posted a video apologising on the same channel.