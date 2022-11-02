Naga tribes’ vibrant culture, rich heritage exemplify India’s motto of ‘Unity in Diversity’: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu Wednesday said the vibrant culture and the rich heritage of the Naga tribes exemplify India’s motto of ‘Unity in Diversity’.

The President made the statement during a civic reception programme held in her honour by the Nagaland government at the Capital Cultural Hall, Kohima.

“This is my second visit to the Northeast in less than a month. This highlights the new national commitment to the people of the region. I am happy that my visit to Nagaland has coincided with the inauguration of various projects related to education, road infrastructure, and finance in the state. I am confident that these projects will improve literacy and ease of living, and boost tourism and the economy of the state,” said the President.

President Murmu urged the people of Nagaland to rededicate themselves towards the goal of a more prosperous and developed Nagaland as the state completes 60 years of statehood.

Noting that Nagaland has tremendous potential, the President said, “The Naga tribes are known for their vibrant culture and rich heritage that exemplifies our motto of ‘Unity in Diversity’. Songs and dances, feasts, and festivals are an intrinsic part of Naga life. The Hornbill Festival has become a popular platform for capturing and showcasing the colourful and beautiful culture of the state. I convey my best wishes for the success of the upcoming Hornbill Festival.”

Underscoring the development of infrastructure as a key parameter for the growth of a state, President Murmu said the ‘Act East Policy’ of the Centre focuses on the overall development of the Northeast region.

The inauguration of several roads and bridges under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Wednesday will give a new boost to connectivity in the region, added the President.

Advertisement

Citing the over 80 per cent literacy rate in the state, the President said providing the youth with a holistic education remains the key to helping them achieve their true potential. “I am happy to inaugurate several schools and hostels for girlchildren, lay the foundation stone for Eklavya Model Residential Schools, and launch the ‘smart classrooms’ project that will give further impetus to education in the state,” said Murmu.

The President noted that 70 per cent of the agricultural practice in Nagaland is traditional and organic. As such, she said the whole Northeast has the potential to become the organic food basket of the country. “The good quality agro and horticultural produce of Nagaland has great demand in the market. I am happy to know that three agro products – Naga tree tomato, Naga cucumber and Naga Mircha – are GI tagged,” she added.

During the reception ceremony, the President virtually inaugurated 60 projects including newly constructed government schools, PMGSY roads, Eklavya Model Schools, and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, President Murmu landed at the Dimapur Airport on her maiden two-day visit to the state. On Thursday, she will visit the World War II cemetery in Kohima and visit Kigwema, the oldest Angami tribe village, and interact with village council members and the members of self-help groups.