PM Narendra Modi begins Northeast tour, AASU stages protest

MEMBERS OF the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Friday evening showed black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, as his convoy passed the organisation’s office in Guwahati on way to Raj Bhavan.

The protesters, barricaded inside the office by police, raised slogans like “Joy Aai Axom” (Glory to Mother Assam) and raised black flags as the convoy passed. Many BJP supporters too were present at the spot to show their strength against the AASU members.

Modi will halt overnight in Guwahati, before travelling to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday morning. He will travel back to Assam to address a rally at Changsari, around 30 km from Guwahati, and then travel to Tripura to address another rally in Agartala. In Arunachal, the PM will lay the foundation of an airport at Hollongi and inaugurate a 24×7 television channel dedicated to Arunachal, DD Arunprabha.

“Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to lay foundation of a six-lane bridge over river Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati and kick off construction work of AIIMS at Changsari near Guwahati. He will also inaugurate NRL’s Bio Refinery, North East Gas Grid, Barauni-Guwahati Natural Gas Pipeline. The projects to be taken off together will involve an investment to the tune of nearly Rs. 17,000 crore,” read a note from the office of Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi.