PM Modi to lay foundation stone for development of sports infra in Manipur: N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stones for the installation of floodlighting systems at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium and Khuman Lampak Hockey Stadium on January 4, 2019.

Singh was speaking during the MoU signing event held at Khuman Lampak Imphal on Monday.

Singh also said that foundation stone for developing artificial football turf would be laid at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore on a football ground in Imphal West District and two other football fields would be developed in Thoubal and Mayang Imphal at the cost of Rs 4 crore each soon.

In a bid to develop football at the grassroots level in the state, Manipur Government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Microfinance and Livelihood (CML), an associate organisation of Tata Trusts.

The MoU was signed at National Sports Academy, Khuman Lampak in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and representatives of CML and Tata Trusts. Youth Affairs and Sports Director Armstrong Pame represented the State Government and CML Executive Director Partho Patwari represented the private company.

As per the MoU, 30 Grassroots Football Schools would be set up in different areas including remote places like Kamjong, Noney, Tamenglong, Churachandpur and Chandel Districts, and also a state of the art Centre of Excellence for Football at Khuman Lampak under Tata Trusts Grassroots Football Development Programme, said a statement issued by the IPR department.

It further informed that over 50 boys and girls each will be provided with the best of football facilities and guidance in all the 30 Grassroots Football Schools while the Centre of Excellence for Football will have both education and football training facilities for 100 boys.

The letter of intent for setting up of this Centre was handed over by the Chief Minister to Burzis S Taraporevala, Senior Advisor of Tata Trusts.

The Chief Minister asserted that Manipuri footballers have made a significant contribution to the Indian national team and also to numerous professional football clubs of the country. Eight boys from the State were there to represent India in the U-17 FIFA World Cup held at Kolkata, he recalled.

All these accomplishments were achieved despite lack of adequate robust sports infrastructure and limited resources, he said, adding the needs for support from all stakeholders including corporate houses and NGOs etc. to ensure good sports infrastructures to players.

With the setting up of GFSs and CFE, the State would be able to produce world-class footballers and realize the dream of India playing in the FIFA World Cup soon, said Singh.

YAS Minister Letpao Haokip expressed his hope that the Tata Trusts Grassroots Football Development Programme would certainly help enhance football talents in the State.

The Chief Minister also feted five U-14 boys of the State, who have been selected to be trained at Athletic de Madrid Football Academy at the function.

Secretary (YAS) Bobby Waikhom, Sports Head of Tata Trusts, Biswanath Sinha, Jonal Head of (East and North East) of Tata Trusts, Vijay Yagnamurthy, international footballers and sportspersons were also present MoU signing event.