First time since CAA protests, PM Modi to attend rally in Assam

Days after Bodo militant groups signed a peace accord with the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend a public rally in Assam’s Bodo Territorial Administrative District on February 7.

In January, the Congress claimed PM Modi cancelled his visit to Assam in view of the protests against citizenship law. The prime minister was invited to inaugurate the third edition of Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati on January 10.

In December, at a time when Assam has been roiled by protests over the new citizenship law, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visit to Guwahati was also deferred. The Ministry of External Affairs said India and Japan on Friday mutually decided to defer the annual summit talks, which were slated to take place in Guwahati from December 15-17.

On January 27, the Centre signed a tripartite agreement with the state government and different Bodo groups, including four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), for a “permanent” solution to the Bodo issue.

The Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) with Bodo groups will pave the way for reorganisation of areas under the Bodoland Territorial Council region, enhance the powers of the BTC, increase Assembly seats from 40 to 60, rehabilitate surrendered militants of NDFB and bring a special development package of Rs 1,500 crore for the region. The agreement will also address concerns of Bodos living outside the BTC area, and promises to increase their representation in the state police and paramilitary forces.

Over 1,600 cadres of Bodo militant outfit NDFB laid down their weapons at an event in Guwahati after the peace accord was signed. A total of 1,615 cadres, comprising 836 members of NDFB(P), 579 of NDFB (RD) and 200 of NDFB (S) laid down their arms. A total of 178 arms, 4,803 pieces of ammunition, 14 grenades and one two-inch mortar were laid down.

