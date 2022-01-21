PM Modi, Amit Shah, Prez Kovind wish Tripura, Meghalaya & Manipur on 50th Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others greeted Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur on the 50th Statehood Day and hailed the northeast states for their “vibrant contribution” to the nation.

All the three states were formed five decades back on this day in 1972, after Meghalaya and Manipur as per the North East Areas (Reorganization) Act, 1971. Among these, Tripura used to be a princely state and was merged with the Indian Union in 1949.

Greeting the states on Statehood Day, PM Modi tweeted, “Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India’s development. Praying for their constant progress.”

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the states as well and tweeted, “Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on Statehood Day. These states, full of natural riches, represent the vibrant culture and unique traditions of our northeast. My best wishes to the citizens of these states for a happy and prosperous future.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the states and said all three states got development under PM Modi and the incumbent Chief Ministers.

“Manipur is blessed with vibrant culture & rich heritage. Today on the state’s foundation day, I extend my warm wishes to the people of Manipur. The state has witnessed an unprecedented era of peace & development under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi Ji and CM @NBirenSingh Ji”, Shah tweeted greeting the people of Manipur.

Wishing Tripura on the occasion, Shah tweeted, “Greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. May this beautiful land of Maa Tripura Sundari continue to move ahead on the path of progress. Our govt under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji and CM @BjpBiplab Ji is committed to Tripura’s all-round development.”

Stating that the state and Centre are working to fulfil the aspirations of people of Meghalaya, Shah greeted the state and tweeted, “Warm wishes to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. PM @narendramodi Ji and CM @SangmaConrad Ji are working relentlessly towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Meghalaya. I pray for the continuous progress of the state.”

In his greeting to Tripura, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, “Best wishes to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its culture and unwavering commitment to national progress. Praying for Tripura’s continuous growth”.

During his speech while greeting the states, PM Modi said the double-engine government (both Centre and the states being run by BJP) is continuously working to fulfil even small needs of the people and stated, “Tripura is the land of opportunities now”.

Stating that the people of Tripura have great contribution in the way the state is progressing towards new heights of development, the Prime Minister made an oblique reference to the last three years of the BJP-led government in the state and said “three years of successful change” is the testimony of it.

Stressing on the development done in terms of connectivity, infrastructure, technology, delivery of benefits to common people among other things, Modi said is fast becoming a trade corridor and business hub of the region.

Meanwhile, in Agartala, the state government recognised eminent personalities for their contribution in the different fields of art, culture service, environment protection, education, entrepreneurship etc.

Hailing Meghalaya on its statehood day, the Prime Minister said the state is giving lessons of conservation and eco-sustainability to the world and said the state is fast becoming an attractive destination for nature, pristine environment and development.



Referring to Meghalaya’s golden spice Lakhadong turmeric, Modi said the Centre has worked to develop progress in Meghalaya by working to create markets for organic products of the state, developing better road, rail and air connectivity.

He praised Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and said the state government is working to reach benefits of Prime Minister Grameen Sadak Yojana, Rashtriya Ajeevika Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission and other schemes to the common people.

However, the PM said while Meghalaya has achieved a lot, it has much more to achieve apart from tourism and organic farming and said new sectors need to be built in the state. “I am with you in all your efforts and would work together with the state government in achieving aims set by the state government for the decade,” he said.