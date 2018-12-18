People in Manipur no longer endorse bandh, strike: CM N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Tuesday cited the just-concluded 24-hour strike by the Maoist Communist Party and said the people of Manipur no longer endorse disturbances like strike and bandh.

Singh was speaking as the chief guest at a Minorities Rights Day event organised by Manipur State Minorities Commission (MSMC) at Chandrakirti auditorium, Imphal on Tuesday.

“As the people did not support the general strike, the militant outfit had to burn a scooter from a junkyard just to make their presence felt. In fact, the people are fed up of such disturbances,” said the chief minister.

Maoists Communist Party, Manipur, a militant group, imposed 24-hour general strike starting from Sunday midnight, as a protest to the demand for the restoration of historical and indigenous religious sites in the state in the wake of BJP’s alleged onslaught of ‘Hindutva Fascism’. Through the bandh, they also wanted to show their frustration due to constant subjugation.

Singh slammed the militant outfit (Maoist) for its “double standards” and asked them to come clean with their real intention.

“If your intentions are to join politics, be my guest. But stop doing politics in the shadow of revolutionary movement. Stop creating confusion and testing the patience of people,” said Singh. He further appealed to all sections to have a positive mindset, for the sake of the people and its welfare.

Singh, speaking on the minority issue, said the Manipur Government has constituted a state-level committee comprising members cutting across party lines to identify developmental needs at minority areas. He said the state government is set to take up various developmental works under a pilot project at Lilong in Thoubal district since it is the most important minority area of the state. However, developmental works would be extended to other minority areas as well in due course of time, he added.

As part of this new initiative of the government, a market shed worth Rs 4.30 crore exclusively for Meitei-Pangal womenfolk would be constructed in Lilong, for which foundation stone would be laid as soon as possible. Apart from it, a Sadbhavana Mandap and a 50-bedded hostel for boys and girls would also be constructed in the locality, Singh said.

The chief minister also announced that around 1,500-2,000 minority families have been identified to provide benefits under PMAY housing scheme. In order to provide skill development training to the minority youths, Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Lilong would be upgraded to an advanced skill development training centre.