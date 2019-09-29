Orientation begins for new members of Assam Foreign Tribunals

Assam’s Home and Political Department in collaboration with the state’s Judicial Academy Saturday kicked off a two-day orientation programme for the 221 newly-recruited members of Foreigners’ Tribunals (FTs).

The move comes amid the exclusion of 19 lakh people in the final NRC published last month and these people will get a chance to appeal against their exclusions at the FTs — Assam has 100 such tribunals. To tackle the high burden of appeals, 200 new FTs are in the process of being launched and another 200 are scheduled to start work by the end of the year.

A government press statement said, “Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Department, in his address explained the importance of the role of the FT members in the context of NRC and its subsequent phases. He mentioned that the new 200 Foreigners Tribunals will start functioning shortly and another 200 will follow soon…”