One killed, four injured in suspected IED blast in Manipur

A man was killed and four others were injured after a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at a community hall in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Monday morning, said the police.

Labourers from West Bengal, the victims were sleeping in their makeshift accommodation when the explosion took place around 1.14 am inside the hall at Sapam Mayai Leikai, under the jurisdiction of Khongjom station, said the police.

The deceased was identified as Pankaj Mahato (21), son of Nirmal Mahato from Khariatabad in West Bengal. The injured have been identified as Aroop Mandal (30), Souvik Patra (18), Aporva Mandal (25) and Rajesh Ramaanik (19).

The injured were taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) hospital in Imphal and are reported to be out of danger.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the attack, terming it as an act of cowardice. “Targetting innocent labourers who are working for their livelihood and developmental projects is an act of cowardice. I strongly condemn it,” said N Biren Singh.

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the police have registered a case in connection with the incident.