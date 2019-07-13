NSCN-IM opposes Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland Isaac-Muivah faction (NSCN-IM) strongly reacted to the present move of the Nagaland government to implement Register of Indigenous Inhabitants of Nagaland (RIIN) terming it contradictory to the inherent rights of the Nagas.

Nagaland Government initiated the process for preparing RIIN since July 10 with the proposed objective to prevent non-Nagas from acquiring fake indigenous certificates. The RIIN is a master list of all the indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Publicity (MIP) of the outfit maintained that all the Nagas are indigenous in their ancestral homeland, which is contiguous.

The outfit said that it is the legitimate right and political decision of the Naga people to live together under one political roof. As such, Nagas do not and will not accept their division by imposed artificial state and international boundaries, it said.

“This is the key focus of all Nagas and any political step to be taken must be in conjunction with this decision,” it said.

Stating that nothing is conclusive on the Naga issue until and unless a mutually-agreed honorable political solution is signed between the two entities, it cautioned that any attempt to dilute the final political settlement by justifying any past accord of treasons should be seriously viewed by all Nagas.

The outfit further pointed out that it is politically motivated to suit the interest of the groups advocating for the ‘16-Point Agreement’. The ‘Nagaland state’ does not and will not represent the national decision of the Naga people. It was formed purely to divide the Nagas.

The MIP further claimed that integration of all Naga territories is officially acknowledged by the Government of India as the legitimate right of the Nagas except by a few treacherous opportunists who are opposed to it.

“All Nagas, wherever they are, are indigenous in their land by virtue of their common history. We uphold this principle to the last and it should not be distorted by anyone under any circumstances,” it said.