Not just Tripura, BJP will win in Meghalaya, Nagaland too: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister and heavyweight BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma Monday joined a ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’ for the upcoming 2023 Assembly election and added that the saffron party will win the polls not just in Tripura but also in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Sarma, who is considered instrumental for BJP’s stellar win against the erstwhile Left Front rulers in the 2018 polls, urged the party workers to forget everything else and work to ensure the party returns with at least 55 out of 60 seats in the state Assembly polls next year.

Sarma also said that when the BJP had won in the northeast states earlier, critics had said that the party had won by fluke but after it won Assam and Manipur for a second term, they realised the region has become a permanent home for the saffron party.

“The election ahead is very important for us. We have won Assam and Manipur twice. I’m confident we shall win in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland again as well,” he said.

Laying focus on strengthening the grass root level at the booths, Sarma said people voted for the BJP in 2018 to “get freedom from Communist rule” while they would vote again for the party in 2023 for development and more progress.

“Parivartan (Change) has been brought about in the past. Now, the history of vikaas (development) has to be written,” he said.

He claimed while the Communist rule was replete with violence and political hooliganism, Tripura has achieved peace, development and a proud identity under the BJP rule.

Citing the central government’s move to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir, starting work for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya or including northeast states inside the Act East Policy through PM’s Ashtalaxmi or eight state idea, the Assam chief minister said Tripura has got share of the developmental journey under BJP with Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), National Forensic University, National Law University being set up here.

He also took potshots at Opposition CPI(M) and Congress and said the duo are hand in gloves in an attempt to defeat the saffron camp.

However, Sarma expressed confidence in his party’s prospects and said even if all anti-BJP parties came together, BJP would still emerge victorious. Claiming that BJP is 100 times stronger today than what it was in 2018, Sarma said, “We won 44 seats last time. We hope this time we shall win 55 seats at least. This is my dream.”

Interestingly, his words came in stark contrast to what Tripura BJP president Rajib Bhattacharya had said. Bhattacharya had said his objective and confidence was to win all the 60 seats in the Assembly election next year.

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha, who joined the event, said his party workers would go to the people till the booth level with the achievements and activities of the central and state governments.

“We shall also keep information about our opponents at the booths. We shall strengthen the booths and only then everything else can be strengthened,” he said.

Saha, who was once a close aide of former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, also differed in his strategy to strengthen the booth level organisation with the latter as Deb said instead of diversifying on the campaign content, BJP activists should focus on a single point that while the 2018 election was about getting freedom from communists, 2023 would be about ensuring a smooth future for the next generation.

“No need of high technology. We understand the people of Tripura. When you go to the booths, tell them one single mantra that the people got freedom in 2018 but in the next election, BJP is needed to ensure the future of the children in Tripura,” Deb had said.