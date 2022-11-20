Northeast my govt’s priority, border village now first village, not last: PM Modi

Underlining that his government and the one led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee have worked for remote border villages by considering them “the first village”, unlike “the last village” treatment they had to endure under other governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday the development of the Northeast is getting top priority, “be it in tourism or trade, telecom or textiles, drone technology or Krishi Udan”.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the Donyi Polo airport near Itanagar and dedicated the 600 MW Kameng hydro-electric power plant to the nation, said, “Connectivity and energy infrastructure will bring a new dawn of development for the Northeast region.”

He said the inauguration of the airport – he had laid the foundation stone in February 2019 – was a “befitting reply” and a “slap on the face” of political commentators who had called it an “election gimmick” then. They should stop seeing everything through the prism of politics, he said.

He said he works hard for the development of the country. “I am starting the day from the state of the rising sun and I will end the day where the sun sets in India, in Daman, and in between, I will be in Kashi,” he said.

Modi said the Northeast states faced indifference and neglect under the tenure of several governments. He said the first significant attention to the N-E came during the rule of the Vajpayee government which had first formed the Ministry of Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER) as a separate ministry to take care of developmental activities in the region.

The momentum for developing the N-E, he said, was lost later but it picked up again in 2014 after his government took charge.

“Our government worked by considering the villages in the border areas as the first village of the country. This has resulted in making the development of the Northeast a priority for the government, be it tourism, trade, telecom or textiles, Northeast gets top priority,” he said and added that N-E development gets priority across sectors.