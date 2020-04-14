Northeast COVID-19 updates: Cases now 39; Meghalaya reports first case; Manipur to help stranded students and more

Meghalaya reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday evening. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Meghalaya reported its first COVID-19 case on Monday evening. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The Northeastern states account for 39 cases (31 in Assam, one in Mizoram, one in Meghalaya, one in Nagaland and two each in Tripura and Manipur) of COVID-19. This includes one death (in Assam) and one recovery (in Manipur). Meghalaya reported its first case on Monday evening, when a doctor of a Shillong hospital tested positive.

Meghalaya: Suicide at sealed hospital, not related to COVID-19

A 26-year old patient at a hospital in Shillong, which was sealed after a doctor tested positive for the novel coronavirus last evening, committed suicide, officials said.

Confirming the death, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the death had nothing to do with coronavirus. “The individual was undergoing rehabilitation as he had psychiatric problem, and in all likelihood, it was suicide,” said an official statement quoting CM Sangma.

Claudia A Lyngwa, SP of the East Khasi Hills district, told The Indian Express that the patient was a drug addict and needed psychiatric care. “There is nothing to relate his suicide with recent events regarding COVID-19,” she said.

Meghalaya confirmed its first positive case on Monday night as a 69-year-old doctor from a hospital in Shillong tested positive.

In a press release, authorities informed that Shillong Agglomeration area has been put under curfew for 48 hours from 6 am April 14. All residents of the state who may have visited the hospital on or after March 22 have been asked to register themselves by calling 108.

In view of the confirmed #COVID19 case in #Meghalaya, Government has imposed 48 hour curfew in #Shillong and #Nongpoh. Cabinet will meet tomorrow to review the situation. pic.twitter.com/XVgzjWZweM — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 13, 2020

In a video message, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that one of possible explanation of the person acquiring the infection was related to a family member. However, he added that all possible angles were being looked into.

“On the preliminary investigation, the information that is coming to us, is that one of the relatives of the concerned person had a travel history to one of the infected countries and was back in Shillong before the 14-day quarantine period was over,” Sangma said. The relative had registered himself with 108 and remained in self quarantine and remained asymptomatic.

Manipur credits Rs 2,000 to stranded students

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that an amount of Rs. 2000 each has been credited to the bank accounts of around 2700 students stranded in different part of the country through an online portal namely www.tengbang.in.

The portal was launched by the Chief Minister on March 29, with the objective to address the grievances and help the Manipuris who are stranded in different parts of the country owing to the nationwide lockdown imposed post COVID-19 outbreak.

CM Biren Singh said that as many as 17,900 students have registered their grievances through the portal.

He appealed to the Manipuris, who are stranded, not to worry as the state government has already deputed senior IAS officers for each state to address the grievances faced by them, wherever they may be.

CM Biren Singh said that his government is closely working with CSOs, student organisations among others to reach out to the stranded students.

Tripura: Gajan festival celebrated, albeit with masks on

On Monday, ‘Shiva’ and ‘Parvati’ were seen performing rituals with masks on their faces at the Gajan festival in Tripura. Gajan Festival, native to Bangladesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and parts of Assam, is also observed in Tripura. The festival involves praying for ‘Hara-Gouri’, a gender-less incarnation of God. The ritual is prevalent among the subaltern, and performed on the eve of Chaitra Sankranti or the last day of Bengali calendar.

Gajan festival in progress in Tripura. Gajan festival in progress in Tripura.

Speaking to reporters, Jagannath Das, an organiser of Gajan festival at Daspara in the outskirts of Agartala, said, “We worship for Lord Mahadev to come down to earth from Kailasha and grant blessings. This year, we have lockdown imposed across the country. People are dying due to the coronavirus. So, we have cut down the rituals to an absolute minimum and are performing them, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.”

Gajan usually involves ‘Charak Puja’, a ritual where a Gajan sanyasi or ascetic is chosen to be impaled with a metal hook on his back and rotated at high speed on a long pole called the ‘Chaak Gaach’. This year, however, the entire Charak Puja ritual has been done away with.

Shankar Hrishidas, another organiser of Gajan Puja at Pratapgarh area, said they have observed the Puja inside a local household with minimum rituals. Shankar and his peers at the organising committee have not allowed kids to be decked up as ‘Hara-Gouri’ as well this year.

