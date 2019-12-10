North-East Bandh HIGHLIGHTS: Tripura govt cuts off internet for 48 hours, CM Deb claims no effect of anti-CAB strike

North-East Bandh HIGHLIGHTS: People protesting against Citizenship Amendment Bill in Tripura on Tuesday. North-East Bandh HIGHLIGHTS: People protesting against Citizenship Amendment Bill in Tripura on Tuesday.

North-East Bandh HIGHLIGHTS: Deserted roads, closed educational institutions and banks, markets and vehicles set on fire, huge processions raising slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and clashes brought life in parts of Northeast to a grinding halt in wake of the 11-hour bandh call by North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), an umbrella body of influential students’ bodies of the region.

With the contentious bill, which seeks to give citizenship to illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Guwahati, Jorhat, Pathshala, Dibrugarh, Morigaon and Lakhimpur in Assam simmered with protests, even resulting in clashes between police and agitators.

Samuel Jyrwa, chairman of the NESO, told The Indian Express that the Bill would open the floodgates for “illegal Bangladeshis” and signified a “dishonouring of the demands of the people of the Northeast”.

The CAB is a contentious issue in North-East India with influential socio-political groups and political parties holding it as a threat to the interests of the indigenous communities of the region. Earlier this year, several organisations observed a bandh on January 8 when the earlier Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed. However, the Bill lapsed as it was not introduced in Rajya Sabha. A new version was tabled on Lok Sabha on Monday.

