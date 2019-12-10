Follow Us:
North-East Bandh HIGHLIGHTS: Tripura govt cuts off internet for 48 hours, CM Deb claims no effect of anti-CAB strike

North-East Bandh, Citizenship Amendment Bill Protests HIGHLIGHTS: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb said the anti-CAB strikes were pointless in the state as tribals in the state were already protected against the influx of migrants.

Written by Tora Agarwala , Jimmy Leivon , Debraj Deb | Agartala, Guwahati, Imphal, New Delhi | Updated: December 10, 2019 9:34:32 pm
tripura bandh, northeast citizenship bill protest, assam, assam bandh, assam news, assam bandh today, assam bandh today news, assam latest news, assam bandh today latest news, Assam bandh 10th december 2019, assam bandh live news, citizenship amendment bill, citizenship amendment bill in hindi, citizenship amendment bill 2019, citizenship amendment bill live, citizenship amendment bill news, citizenship amendment bill today news, citizenship amendment bill protest, citizenship amendment bill in hindi news, cab news, cab live news, cab latest news North-East Bandh HIGHLIGHTS: People protesting against Citizenship Amendment Bill in Tripura on Tuesday.

North-East Bandh HIGHLIGHTS: Deserted roads, closed educational institutions and banks, markets and vehicles set on fire, huge processions raising slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and clashes brought life in parts of Northeast to a grinding halt in wake of the 11-hour bandh call by North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), an umbrella body of influential students’ bodies of the region.

With the contentious bill, which seeks to give citizenship to illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Guwahati, Jorhat, Pathshala, Dibrugarh, Morigaon and Lakhimpur in Assam simmered with protests, even resulting in clashes between police and agitators.

Samuel Jyrwa, chairman of the NESO, told The Indian Express that the Bill would open the floodgates for “illegal Bangladeshis” and signified a “dishonouring of the demands of the people of the Northeast”.

The CAB is a contentious issue in North-East India with influential socio-political groups and political parties holding it as a threat to the interests of the indigenous communities of the region. Earlier this year, several organisations observed a bandh on January 8 when the earlier Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed. However, the Bill lapsed as it was not introduced in Rajya Sabha. A new version was tabled on Lok Sabha on Monday.

An 11-hr bandh was called in parts of the Northeast except Nagaland to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. Here are the HIGHLIGHTS.

    19:08 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Vehicles set ablaze, shops damaged in Tripura amid protests

    In Manu, a group of picketers got unruly and police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the mob. Dhalai Superintendent of Police Kishor Debbarma said the police fired three rounds of blanks to bring situation under control. He claimed no one was injured in the police firing.

    North Tripura Police SP Bhanupada Chakraborty was unavailable for his comments but an official from district police headquarters informed that clashes occurred at Anandabazaar village in Kanchanpur sub-division, where picketers set two small vehicles on fire and damaged nearly 25 shops.

    18:35 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Manipur: Total shutdown against Citizenship Bill cripples life

    The total shutdown called by the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) in the entire northeastern region opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill paralysed life in the state.

    Unlike previous agitations, no large scale was witnessed this time. However, the shutdown remained effective both in hills and valley districts.

    The shutdown was supported by the All Manipur Student’s Union (AMSU), Tangkhul Katamnao Saklong (TKS) and All Naga Students’ Association Manipur.

    In the valley districts, the protest was spearheaded by AMSU imposing 15 hour total shutdown.

    18:32 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Many injured in clashes during anti-CAB strike in Tripura

    Anti-Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) strike held in Tripura by Twipra Students Federation (TSF), member of North East Students Organization (NESO), as part of its 11-hour Northeast Shutdown saw sporadic violence and clashes in several parts of the state on Tuesday.

    Two simultaneous anti-CAB strikes were held here today including an indefinite strike of Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill (JMACAB), JMACAB is a joint forum of different tribal political parties and civil society bodies which started indefinite Tripura Bandh against CAB on Monday.

    An official from Tripura Police Headquarters informed indianexpress.com that 1721 picketers were detained from different parts of Tripura till latest reports came in at 5 PM. The highest number of agitators were detained at west Tripura.

    17:19 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Assam CM welcomes passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

    Amid widespread protest over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Assam, state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday welcomed the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Lok Sabha describing it as a "historic moment"."The passage of the Bill in Lok Sabha is a historic moment for us all. It will not only give relief to six persecuted minority communities from three neighbouring countries but will also pave the way for constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people of Assam," Sonowal tweeted.

    17:07 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    No effect of anti-CAB strike in Tripura: Biplab Deb

    Tripura CM Biplab Deb says no effect of anti-CAB strike in state. He says tribals are protected from any effect of people who would be granted Citizenship under CAB and hence, strike is pointless.

    16:29 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    CPI slams BJP Manipur for holding pro-CAB rally

    CPI slams BJP Manipur for holding a pro-CAB rally during a shutdown called by AMSU, terming it as a shameful act. CPI state secretary L Sotinkumar said, "Chief Minister N Biren Singh is misleading the people by claiming that ILP will protect Manipur."

    "This Bill will do more harm than good which is why some of our neighbouring states where there is ILP are vehemently opposing it," he added.

    “We will continue to fight against the citizenship amendment bill even if passed. This bill is communal and dictatorial in nature. A bill which is the foundation for BJP’s dream of building Hindu Rashtra."

    16:26 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Tripura protesters shout 'Biplab Deb Bangladeshi, go back, go back'

    In Tripura, anti-CAB protesters shout 'Biplab Deb Bangladeshi, go back, go back'. A protester says Deb's parents were Bangladeshi and he should go back to his country.

    16:03 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Tripura: Internet, SMS services to remain down for 48 hours

    Amid shutdown called by protesters, Tripura has suspended SMS and mobile internet connectivity for 48-hours, starting 2 pm today.

    15:42 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Former football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia expresses disappointment with CAB

    Bhaichung Bhutia, Hamro Sikkim Party: We are deeply disappointed with the CAB. The Bill has not excluded Sikkim compared to other North-East states like Nagaland, Meghalaya and a few others. This Bill is surely a way of diluting Article 371F in long run.

    14:12 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Jahnu Barua withdraws ‘Bhoga Khirikee’ from Assam Film Festival in protest against CAB

    National award-winning filmmaker Jahnu Barua has decided not to participate in the 8th Assam State Film Awards and Film Festival to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill. “People don’t realize the implications this Bill can have 50 years later. It is dangerous and that’s why I have decided to withdraw my film,” says Barua over the phone from Mumbai. “We are a society where language is one of the main drivers — and this Bill will lead to the destruction of language and culture of Assam in the next 50 to 100 years.” Read more

    13:56 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    North-East bandh: Protests hit normal life in Arunachal Pradesh

    Educational institutions, banks, commercial establishments and markets were closed while public and private vehicles were off the road in the state in response to the bandh called by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU), a constituent of North East Students' Union. Attendances in government offices were almost nil during the bandh which began at 5 am in the morning, officials said. The bandh is peaceful except a few stray incidents of stone pelting by bandh supporters, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Tumme Amo informed PTI

    13:31 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Assam bandh: Protesters brun tyres, block National Highways

    In Dibrugarh district, bandh supporters clashed with CISF personnel. Three of them sustained injuries as they tried to prevent the workers of Oil India Ltd (OIL) to enter office at Duliajan area. Protestors burnt tyres and blocked national highways to stop movement of vehicles in various parts of Assam. (PTI)

    13:22 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    North-East bandh: Tran services interrupted in Assam

    Train services across Assam were affected as picketers squatted on tracks,a spokesperson of the Railways said. Some had also attempted to block the entrance to NF Railway headquarters here and Divisional Railway Manager's office at Rangia in Kamrup district, he said.

    13:21 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Manipur BJP celebrate passage of CAB

    While protests are underway in parts of North-east, BJP and its allies in Manipur organised a thanksgiving for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate the passage of CAB in Lok Sabha

    13:16 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    India’s tryst with bigotry was confirmed as CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha: Priyanka Gandhi

    "Last night at midnight, India’s tryst with bigotry and narrow-minded exclusion was confirmed as the CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha. Our forefathers gave their lifeblood for our freedom. In that freedom, is enshrined the right to equality, and the right to freedom of religion… We will fight against this government’s agenda to systematically destroy our constitution and undo the fundamental premise on which our country was built with all our might," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, 

    13:07 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution: Rahul Gandhi

    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today criticised Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as a move that would "destroy the foundation" of India. His criticism comes after his party's new ally in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, backed the government on passing the bill in the Lok Sabha.

    "The #CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation," Gandhi tweeted

    12:54 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Assam bandh: Slogans raised against CAB, protesters scuffle with security forces in Guwahati

    In Guwahati's Maligaon area a government-run bus was pelted with stones and a scooter set on fire, PTI reported, quoting sources. Huge processions were taken out in different areas of Guwahati, with protesters raising slogans against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Agitators had a scuffle with security forces near the Secretariat and Assembly buildings in Guwahati, when they were prevented from moving forward, police sources said.

    12:45 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    North-east bandh: Total shutdown in Mizoram

    12:41 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    North-East bandh: Delhi doesn't support democratic protest, compelled to call shutdown, says AASU leader

    "The bandh has been 100 per cent successful because everyone knows that this Bill affects the North-East. Even the ILP areas and Sixth Schedule areas, which have been exempted from CAB, are following the bandh. It’s not like we want to call a band and disrupt normal life, we have been compelled to take this step. We have protested democratically before but Delhi doesn’t value that. So bandh is the only option for us," Lurinjyoti Gogoi, AASU, General Secretary said.

    12:28 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Tripura bandh: Royal scion appeals for calm, says will approach SC to scrap Citizenship Bill

    In Tripura, the Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill is holding an infinite bandh and has also extended support to the North-East shutdown today. Appealing protesters to remain calm, the Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the Royal scion and chairperson of the joint movement against CAB said: "There is no use in attacking innocent shopkeepers and civilians. We will be going to Supreme Court with the best lawyers in the country to scrap this Citizenship Amendment Bill. I am hearing of news of some violence and rumours in our state. Kindly don't spread or be a part of this. Don't take out your anger towards the politicians on the common people of our state, please." 

    12:13 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    North-East bandh: Assam observes 12-hour bandh

    Meanwhile, a total of 16 left-leaning organisations such as the SFI, DYFI, AIDWA, AISF, AISA and the IPTA has also called a 12-hour bandh in Assam, coinciding with the NESO-organised shutdown. Gauhati University and Dibrugarh University in the state have postponed all examinations scheduled for tomorrow.

    12:11 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    North-East bandh: Stills from Manipur

    All business establishments, school colleges are closed in Manipur. Public transportation also remains suspended. (Express photo/Jimmy Levion)

    12:02 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    North-East bandh: Who is backing protests in Tripura, Assam?

    Parties and organisations such as the Congress, AIUDF, All Assam Students Union, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union, Khasi Students Union and the Naga Students Federation are backing the NESO to observe the bandh.

    11:58 (IST)10 Dec 2019
    Manipur People Against CAB pulls out of protest

    The Manipur People Against CAB (Manpac), which was spearheading the agitation in the state, has announced suspension of its stir on Monday, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the to be brought under Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime. However, the All Moran Students' Union (AMSU) is still supporting the bandh called by NESO in Manipur.

    11:54 (IST)10 Dec 2019

    Welcome to The Indian Express' live blog on protests in North-East. Several areas in North-East, except Nagaland, are observing an 11-hour bandh call to protest against the Citizenship Bill. Follow this space to track the latest

    At the stroke of midnight, the Lok Sabha passed the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, after over seven hours of heated debate during which Home Minister Amit Shah invoked the Partition and said that the BJP had to bring the Bill because the Congress had partitioned the country in 1947 on the basis of religion.

    Cleared last Wednesday by the Union Cabinet, the Bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains and Parsis — leaving out Muslims — who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014.

    According to the home minister, the six communities mentioned are being persecuted in the three neighbouring countries and the Bill sought to grant “positive discrimination” to them.

    A new provision in the Bill states that proceedings pending against any person for his or her inability to meet the citizenship criteria earlier, if eligible for citizenship under provisions of the new 2019 Bill, will be granted citizenship and the proceedings will abate.

    Insisting that the provisions were not violative of the basic principles of the Constitution, the home minister pointed out that he had held consultations over the Bill with 140 delegations across 119 hours, and described it as a “rights giver, not a rights taker”. The Bill was eventually passed at 12.02 am Tuesday by a division of votes with 311 in favour and 80 against.