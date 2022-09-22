NIA raids PFI’s Imphal office, seizes documents and gadgets

As part of its nationwide searches, the National Investigation Agency raided the Popular Front of India (PFI) office at Lilong Keithel in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Thursday.

Police and the Central Reserve Police Force assisted the NIA team in the raid that started at 2am and concluded at 10.30am.

Sources said sleuths led by NIA deputy superintendent of police J S Rautela had seized two mobile phones, four seals used by office-bearers, resolutions of PFI meetings, Aadhaar card copies of the PFI state president and general secretary, bank passbooks of the outfit’s accounts, a laptop, photos of a convention organised in July, a copy of the outfit’s balance sheet, press releases about defeating the BJP and eviction drives in Assam, a list of contributors to the outfit’s Educare Fund 2018-19, photocopies of the PFI constitution and a magazine titled Issue and Views, among others.

The NIA team locked the office and handed over its keys to the Lilong police station.