scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

NIA raids PFI’s Imphal office, seizes documents and gadgets

The NIA team locked the office and handed over its keys to the Lilong police station.

Chennai: Popular Front of India (PFI) workers protest against the raid of National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the PFI office, in Chennai, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. NIA along with other agencies conducted raids at the offices of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) across the country as part of its search against people supporting terror groups, on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

As part of its nationwide searches, the National Investigation Agency raided the Popular Front of India (PFI) office at Lilong Keithel in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Thursday.

Police and the Central Reserve Police Force assisted the NIA team in the raid that started at 2am and concluded at 10.30am.

Sources said sleuths led by NIA deputy superintendent of police J S Rautela had seized two mobile phones, four seals used by office-bearers, resolutions of PFI meetings, Aadhaar card copies of the PFI state president and general secretary, bank passbooks of the outfit’s accounts, a laptop, photos of a convention organised in July, a copy of the outfit’s balance sheet, press releases about defeating the BJP and eviction drives in Assam, a list of contributors to the outfit’s Educare Fund 2018-19, photocopies of the PFI constitution and a magazine titled Issue and Views, among others.

The NIA team locked the office and handed over its keys to the Lilong police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Media Ethics’ or ‘Over-...Premium
UPSC Key-September 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Media Ethics’ or ‘Over-...
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As state Congress units urge Rahul Gandhi to take ove...
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...Premium
From Delhi farmers who first tried Pusa decomposer, word of advice for Pu...
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspotsPremium
From Noida to Kerala: Mumbai Police maps cyber crime hotspots

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 10:57:50 pm
Next Story

From Pune to becoming India’s richest and youngest self-made woman entrepreneur

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 22: Latest News
Advertisement