Nestle India apologises for ‘unintentional’ factual error in chocolate wrapper

It was also pointed out that the picture displayed over the words “Keibul Lamjao National Park” is of acRed Panda, a species that is not found in the national park. (Express Photo)

Nestle India Friday released a statement apologising for the “factual error” made in one of its chocolate brands.

Manipur’s forest department Thursday wrote to Nestle India over a “factual error” on the wrapper of one of its branded chocolates ‘KitKat’, mentioning that Keibul Lamjao National Park, which is located in Manipur, is in Meghalaya.

Terming the act irresponsible, the department urged the company to rectify the mistake immediately.

A spokesperson for Nestle India released a statement saying the company would release two new packs celebrating “Keibul Lamjao National Park, Manipur and Balpakram National Park, Meghalaya”.

“While we stay at home, the KITKAT travel break packs were aimed at bringing a smile in these tough times by celebrating beautiful locations. We got it wrong with the location of one of the packs celebrating wildlife and we sincerely apologise for this unintentional error. We are launching 2 new packs as soon as possible to bring to light the beauty of these destinations. These packs celebrate Keibul Lamjao National Park, Manipur and Balpakram National Park, Meghalaya. We thank you for your understanding and support,” read the statement.