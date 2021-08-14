United Naga Council issues call for 24-hour bandh on Independence Day

The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Nagas, has issued a call for a 24-hour “total shutdown in all Naga areas” on August 15 in protest against the order of the state “imposing” the celebration of the 75th Independence Day.

The development comes days after a notification was issued by the state asking all the village chiefs/headmen/chairmen to celebrate the 75th India’s Independence Day on August 15 by hoisting the Indian National flag in their respective villages adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Terming the notification “deliberate imposition”, the UNC said, “It is unprecedented that the Government of Manipur and district administrations are resorting to such a cheap tactic to further suppress the political aspiration of Naga people and decades long struggle for achieving enduring peace in the region.”

The UNC said India is a democratic country and the Naga people had never opposed the celebration of Indian Independence Day.

The Naga body warned that it would be compelled to take its own course of action if the Chief Secretary of Manipur does not revoke the order at the earliest possible.

It asked the district apex organisations, women, students and tribal hohos (leaders) to strictly enforce the total shutdown in their respective jurisdictions.

The All Naga Students’ Association Manipur (ANSAM) has also called for non-cooperation towards celebration of forthcoming 75th Independence Day of India to protest against the notice issued by the state.

ANSAM said, “The strange notification amounts to complete denial of the present Naga political situation.”

“The Nagas living in Manipur would not extend co-operation in celebrating the 75th Independence Day of India unless the Centre fully implements the ‘Framework Agreement’ of August 3, 2015 signed between the Central government and NSCN (I-M) in letter and spirit,” it stated.