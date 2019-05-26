Two Assam Rifles personnel killed in Nagaland ambush

Two security personnel were killed after suspected terrorists ambushed an Assam Rifles patrol in Changlansu of Nagaland’s Mon district along the India-Myanmar border on Saturday, officials said.

SP of Mon, Imnalensa, told The Sunday Express, “Unfortunately, we have lost two soldiers. Four others are injured. I am on my way to the spot, which is remote.”

An official communication from the Assam Rifles is awaited. Police has not pointed the blame on any militant organisation nor has anyone claimed it. But sources add members of the NSCN-K are suspected to be behind it.

Earlier this week, Tirong Aboh, a 45-year-old National People’s Party MLA from Arunachal Pradesh’s Khonsa West constituency, his son and nine others were gunned down by suspected militants when they were returning to Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh from Assam on Tuesday morning.

A massive military operation is underway against the killers. Adjoining Arunachal districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding have a strong presence of multiple factions of the NSCN.