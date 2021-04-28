Nagaland to impose stricter Covid curbs from April 30

The decision was taken by the state cabinet in a meeting held on Tuesday in Kohima, in view of the rising Covid cases. (Picture for representation/PTI)

Nagaland has decided to impose stricter restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, from April 30 to May 14.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet in a meeting held on Tuesday in Kohima, said Government Spokesperson and Advisor IT&C, Mmhonlumo Kikon.

The government will issue fresh guidelines on April 29 which will come into effect from April 30, he said.

All educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasium, entertainment parks, auditoriums, assembly halls, sports complexes, and stadiums, among others will be shut, the spokesperson said.

Various restrictions on public gatherings will also be put in place, he said, adding that guidelines on entry and exit points on inter-state borders, movement of persons and vehicles in the state, shops, markets and other activities, office, protection of vulnerable persons will also be issued.

Kikon said essential services will be allowed in containment zones with proper SOPs in place, and the District Task Force headed by the respective Deputy Commissioners shall strictly enforce the new measures.

State Government has issued new consolidated guidelines enforcing stricter rules due to surge of Covid in Nagaland. It is not a Lockdown! This is a clarification! pic.twitter.com/6NAgcBSZnF — Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) April 27, 2021

He also stated that the any person violating the guidelines will be penalised as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, besides legal action under Sec 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.

The advisor also said that the Cabinet decided to impose a fine of Rs 200 on anyone not wearing a mask.