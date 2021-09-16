scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Nagaland schools to reopen for classes 5 to 10 from October 1

Written by Jimmy Leivon | Imphal |
September 16, 2021 4:04:33 pm
The Nagaland government on Wednesday issued an order extending the unlock process in the state, allowing for more relaxations in the Covid-19 restrictions from September 17 to 30, including the reopening of schools for classes 5 to 10.

As per the order issued by chief secretary J Alam, the decision was taken during a review meeting of the high power committee on Covid-19, on September 13.

The conduct of regular classes in all the schools in rural areas of the state for students of classes 6 to 10 will be allowed with 50 per cent attendance and adherence to Covid protocols, said the order.

In the urban areas, all the schools for students of classes 5 to 10 will be allowed to open, with 50 per cent attendance from October 1.

The order said all government offices shall be allowed to function with 100 per cent attendance and the staff need to be fully vaccinated. Even if an employee is partially vaccinated he or she would need to produce a Covid-negative certificate every 15 days from a government testing facility.

The government also decided to relax the night curfew by one hour and keep it in force from 9 pm to 4 am. Swimming pools and cinemas are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

