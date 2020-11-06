Nagaland: Ruling alliance appeals to opposition to join legislators’ forum for facilitating settlement of peace talks

TR Zeliang with Home Minister Amit Shah. (Twitter/@TRZeliang)

Nagaland’s ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) on Thursday urged the Opposition party Naga People’s Front (NPF) to join the Joint Legislators Forum (JLF), which the party had left earlier, in an effort to facilitate the solution of the ongoing Naga peace process.

Leader of the Opposition in Nagaland TR Zeliang had written to CM Neiphiu Rio on November 2 that that NPF has unanimously resolved to “give our cooperation yo work together under one umbrella vis-a-vis the Naga Political Issue to facilitate for an early settlement”.

The NPF announcement had come after the party avoided the consultative meeting called by the state government to discuss the Naga issue last month. But days later, Zeliang met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and the announcement of cooperation came as per Shah’s advice.

But Zeliang in his letter to Rio suggested the formation of a new forum called “Parliamentary forum of Nagaland”. However, the PDA on Thursday said that the already existing forum JLF, formed in 2009, “has been successfully playing the role of an active facilitator in the Indo-Naga peace process and therefore there is no requirement to discontinue with the JLF at this crucial and late juncture”. The PDA has appealed to the NPF to rejoin the JLF.

