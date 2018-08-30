Nagaland rains: NDRF teams being rushed to carry out relief operations, says Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday spoke to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio about the flood-like situation in the state following incessant rains. He also said that NDRF teams were being rushed to carry out rescue and relief operations.

“Spoke to Nagaland Chief Minister Shri @Neiphiu_Rio regarding the situation arising due to floods and landslides in several places of the State. NDRF teams are being rushed to the state by the MHA to carry out rescue and relief operations,” Singh tweeted.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rio had appealed through Twitter to the Centre to assist the flood-affected state.

“Power failure due to rise of water level in Doyang hydra electric project, and over 400 families evacuated, deprived of basic amenities and immediate requirements,” the video Rio attached with his tweet informed.

#Nagaland needs your #help. Incessant rain has caused floods & landslides in several parts of the state & have affected many. #Relief #helpinghand #NorthEast @PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @rajnathsingh @KirenRijiju @MDoNER_India @DrJitendraSingh pic.twitter.com/OC3fmLYCcB — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) August 29, 2018 More than 1,200 people have died, including 11 in Nagaland, due to rains, floods and landslides across eight states during the monsoon season so far, according to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

