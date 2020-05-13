Nagaland offers Rs 10,000 to stranded residents who postpone return

A worker spraying disinfectant at a railway station. (file) A worker spraying disinfectant at a railway station. (file)

The Nagaland government has said that they will offer Rs 10,000 to those residents who opt not to return to the state right now. A press statement by Chief Secretary Temjen Toy on Tuesday said that many bodies (civil societies, tribal hohos and NGOs) in the state had appealed to stranded citizens not to come back unless its ‘unavoidable’.

This request came in the view of the Centre’s announcement on special trains services from Delhi and other major cities — which affected the state’s initial plan of bringing back citizens in a staggered manner. The statement said that the government is working on a “new standard operating procedure (SOP) so that the required quarantine and other protocols are put in place before the arrival of the stranded and distressed citizens.”

Toy also said that they were prioritising return of “stranded senior citizens and patients who had gone for medical treatment, distressed persons and those facing difficulties for repatriation to the State”. Nagaland currently has no active COVID-19 cases.

