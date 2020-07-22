scorecardresearch
Nagaland: NSCN-IM slams order to govt staff to declare kin link with underground organisations

The July 7 office memorandum issued to the employees was seen as a step to bolster the law and order situation in the state, which had been criticised by Governor R N Ravi.

Written by Abhishek Saha | Guwahati | Published: July 22, 2020 12:23:50 am
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/file)

The NSCN-IM Tuesday said the Nagaland government’s directive asking state government employees to self-declare if any relative is working with underground organisations was “one retrograde step worked out insidiously to cripple the Naga political movement”.

“Insulting and demeaning as it is, NSCN denounce the directives which is nothing but desperate attempt to browbeat Naga freedom fighters into submission. Such a despicable directive stands incompatible with the spirit of Indo-Naga peace process,” the NSCN-IM statement said. In a letter to CM Neiphiu Rio on June 16, Ravi alleged that “armed gangs” were running parallel governments. The NSCN-IM statement said, “Nagas, and NSCN for that matter, will not allow Ravi to have his way to diminish the Naga political issue as mere ‘law and order problem.’”

