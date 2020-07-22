Nagaland: NSCN-IM slams order to govt staff to declare kin link with underground organisations

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/file) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/file)

The NSCN-IM Tuesday said the Nagaland government’s directive asking state government employees to self-declare if any relative is working with underground organisations was “one retrograde step worked out insidiously to cripple the Naga political movement”.

The July 7 office memorandum issued to the employees was seen as a step to bolster the law and order situation in the state, which had been criticised by Governor R N Ravi.

“Insulting and demeaning as it is, NSCN denounce the directives which is nothing but desperate attempt to browbeat Naga freedom fighters into submission. Such a despicable directive stands incompatible with the spirit of Indo-Naga peace process,” the NSCN-IM statement said. In a letter to CM Neiphiu Rio on June 16, Ravi alleged that “armed gangs” were running parallel governments. The NSCN-IM statement said, “Nagas, and NSCN for that matter, will not allow Ravi to have his way to diminish the Naga political issue as mere ‘law and order problem.’”

