NSCN-IM sticks to its guns: ‘How can we forfeit Naga flag, constitution in the name of a solution?’

As pressure builds on the NSCN-IM to find a settlement to the long-drawn Naga political problem, the rebel outfit, in its ‘Emergency National Assembly’ on Tuesday, vowed to “uphold and protect Naga unique history and Naga national principle at any cost”, steadfastly holding on to its demand for a separate flag and constitution.

The ‘Emergency National Assembly’ was called on Tuesday following weeks of chatter from various quarters about a final solution to the peace process: while Naga politicians have vehemently pushed for an early solution in the past few weeks, there have also been indications that the Centre has offered that the Naga flag be used for ‘cultural’ purposes, and that a portion of the Yehzabo (Naga constitution) be inserted into the Indian Constitution.

When asked about the Centre’s offer, an NSCN-IM leader Tuesday told The Indian Express: “That [the flag be used for ‘cultural’ purposes] is what we were made to understand, but the NSCN-IM is not a cultural body or NGO. It is unacceptable.”

Earlier in the day, Q Tuccu, NSCN-IM’s chairman, said in a speech at the National Assembly that the group was not going to turn away from their stand. “After more than seven decades of Naga freedom movement, we are faced with the political exigencies that compelled us to call for this National Assembly as the pressing situation prompted us to reaffirm our stand after Government of India expressed its opposition to honour the usage of our God-given Naga national identity symbolised by flag and constitution,” he said, adding: “How can we forfeit Naga national flag and Naga constitution in the name of Naga political solution?”

He added that the Framework Agreement was signed with the Centre in 2015 considering Naga people’s “sovereign rights and dignity”, but there were “forces at work trying to undermine the political significance of the Framework Agreement”.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that the Core Committee on Naga Political Issue (formed last year comprising all 60 legislators headed by Rio) was talking to different Naga political groups and civil societies to be united for a solution to the vexed issue. A PTI report quoted Rio as saying: “We are talking to everybody and my point of view is that as facilitators we cannot voice anything. We have to see that they (negotiating parties) come to an understanding.”

There has been a renewed push for a solution, especially by the United Democratic Alliance (what the opposition-less Nagaland government calls itself) before the February 2023 assembly polls.

Since April, there have been a number of meetings between Naga politicians and the Centre in Delhi. In April, the NSCN-IM leaders, led by General Secretary Th Muivah, met Centre’s interlocutor A K Mishra at the outfit’s headquarters Camp Hebron near Dimapur. Last week, the Core Committee on Naga Political Issue met at Chief Minister Rio’s residence ahead of the NSCN-IM’s emergency meeting.

Explained: The Naga movement

The Naga movement is considered India’s longest-running insurgency. In 1997, the Centre signed a ceasefire agreement with the largest Naga rebel group, NSCN-IM. In 2015, renewed negotiations for a solution to the Naga political problem began between the NSCN-IM and the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the 2015 Framework Agreement was signed. However, the vague wordings of the agreement and the Centre’s belligerent stand — along with NSCN’s resolute demand — on issues of separate constitution and flag has pushed the Naga peace process into a stalemate.